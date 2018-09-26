A fight between two men inside a Cub Foods in Minneapolis ended with one of them dead in the parking lot and the other in jail, authorities said.

The clash at the Cub in the 2800 block of 26th Avenue S. drew officers to the scene about 11 p.m., where they found one of the men down outside the store, police said.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died, police added.

Officers quickly located the other man at a home nearby and arrested him. The suspect, who turns 56 on Thursday, remains jailed on suspicion of manslaughter.

The dead man's identity has yet to be released, and police have yet to disclose a motive behind the fight.

Police spokesman Scott Seroka said he doesn't believe either man worked at the store.