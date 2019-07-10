Afro-Atlantic Playwright Festival

Friday/Saturday: Inspired by the African tradition of the poet/storyteller known as a griot, the festival presents three playwrights whose work addresses the African diaspora. Friday at 7 p.m., it’s France-Luce Benson’s “Deux Femmes on the Edge de la Revolution.” Saturday at 1 p.m., Shá Cage appears in “Not All Canoes Sail Back Home: Maya, Maryse, and Efua In Nkrumah’s Ghana,” by Femi Osofisan. Saturday at 7 p.m., Richard Ooms is among the performers in Zainabu Jallo’s “We Take Care of Our Own.” (Playwrights’ Center, 2301 East Franklin Av., Mpls., free, register at pwcenter.org.)

Chris Hewitt