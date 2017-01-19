WASHINGTON — The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) sued Wayzata-based TCF Bank Thursday claiming that the bank tricked customers into paying a $35 service fee to cover each overdraft on their accounts.

The suit accuses TCF of pushing overdraft services even as new federal rules prohibited overdraft charges for certain debit-card and ATM transactions. The 2010 rules required customers to specifically agree to accept overdraft protection fees, a status called “opt in.”

In a statement to the Star Tribune TCF said it “rejects” the CFPB charges and says it treated customers fairly while obeying all laws and regulations.”

The federal consumer finance watchdog alleged that TCF deceived customers by associating the opt-in overdraft fee with mandatory requirements causing account holders to accept the optional fees at rates much higher than other financial institutions.

The CFPB also said the bank offered bonuses to employees who got high numbers of opt-in overdraft service fees attached to new checking accounts.

TCF says it will defend itself against the charges. “Although we remain hopeful that we can reach an appropriate resolution to this matter, TCF intends to vigorously defend against the CFPB’s allegations, and we believe we have strong, principled defenses to its complaint,” TCF communications vice president Amie Hoffner said.

Hoffner added the “overdraft protection program is a valued product for our customers.”

In prepared remarks, Richard Cordray, head of the CFPB, said banks lost a major revenue source when a Federal Reserve rule took effect in 2010.

The rule, said Cordray “cannot charge an overdraft fee for ATM withdrawals or most debit card transactions unless the consumer has affirmatively ‘opted in’ to use these services. If the consumer does not opt in, banks may either allow or decline the transaction, but cannot charge a fee if they decide to cover any overage.”

The new rule put a $182 million revenue stream at risk for TCF, Cordray claimed. He said the company used prepared scripts and deception to convince hundreds of thousands of customers to accept the overdraft protection fees at a rate three times higher than other banks.

Cordray said TCF relied on overdraft fees as a major revenue source more heavily than most other banks because TCF did not generate “substantial” revenue from credit cards and home mortgage loans.

The charges against TCF come at a time when the banking industry is vulnerable to allegations of improper behavior. A recent Wells Fargo scandal that involved the creation of sham accounts and fees led to congressional hearings, cost the Wells CEO his job and cut into the company’s earnings.