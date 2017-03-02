Federal authorities allege that a south metro postmaster for years faked injuries and collected more than $275,000 to cover lost wages and medical bills, even though he was performing various physical chores away from his job.

Andrew K. Broughton, 60, of Faribault, was charged with committing fraud to obtain federal employee compensation. Broughton was charged in federal court in Minneapolis by “information,” meaning that he’s notified authorities of his intention to plead guilty.

On Monday, Judge Joan Ericksen ruled that Broughton “is financially unable to employ counsel” and will have an attorney provided for him by the government. About a year ago, Broughton and his wife filed for bankruptcy.

Messages were left Thursday with Broughton and his attorney seeking reaction to the allegations.

According to the indictment:

Broughton, while postmaster for Elko New Market, began reporting on-the-job injuries as early as October 2000, starting with a back problems. Then he disclosed a foot injury in September 2011 and hand injuries in August 2014.

For 15 years starting in September 2001, Broughton received $94,159 to make up for lost wages and another $182,226 so he could pay medical bills.

In an effort to challenge Broughton’s claim of his injuries preventing him from going to work, prosecutors allege in the charging document that in the summer of 2015, while still receiving compensation, he “performed numerous physical activities that were inconsistent with his alleged disabilities.”

Among the tasks prosecutors say Broughton was carrying out: yard work on a riding mower and using a weed trimmer, picking up and moving a large cedar swing and frame across his yard, and spending several hours unloading heavy coolers and other equipment from his fishing boat.

“According to his treating doctors,” the indictment read, “the physical work and activities actually performed by the defendant were inconsistent with the physical abilities that he reported to his treating doctors during clinical appointments. Some of the physical activities actually ... were similar to work that [Broughton] would have performed” as postmaster.

In June 2015, Broughton refused to return to work on a limited basis “even though he was capable of performing the job.”