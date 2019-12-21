Montana State (11-3) at North Dakota State (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2): The winner will play for the FCS championship Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas, vs. the winner of Saturday’s later semifinal between James Madison and Weber State. The Bison, trying to win their eighth national championship in nine seasons, have won 35 games in a row and 27 in a row at the Fargodome. Last week, the Bison struggled to beat Illinois State 9-3, getting three second-quarter field goals from Griffin Crosa while limiting the Redbirds to 194 yards of offense.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Wolves-Portland gameday preview
Carmelo Anthony suffered an injury during Friday night's victory over Orlando.
Sports
North Central wins first NCAA Division III football title
North Central of Illinois made the most of its first trip to the NCAA Division III championship game, starting fast and never looking back.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball season exceeded expectations
After a Final Four loss, coach Hugh McCutcheon told his team how proud he was.
Wolves
Warriors beat Pelicans 106-102 after blowing 20-point lead
D'Angelo Russell made a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining, and the struggling Golden State Warriors won after blowing a 20-point lead, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 106-102 on Friday night in a matchup of the worst teams in the West.
Wild
Wild-Winnipeg gameday preview
The Wild is looking to tie the franchise record by recording at least one point at home for the 13th game in a row.