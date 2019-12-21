Montana State (11-3) at North Dakota State (14-0), 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2): The winner will play for the FCS championship Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas, vs. the winner of Saturday’s later semifinal between James Madison and Weber State. The Bison, trying to win their eighth national championship in nine seasons, have won 35 games in a row and 27 in a row at the Fargodome. Last week, the Bison struggled to beat Illinois State 9-3, getting three second-quarter field goals from Griffin Crosa while limiting the Redbirds to 194 yards of offense.