The FBI has joined an investigation into the New Year’s Eve slaying of a Minneapolis real estate agent, which authorities now believe was part of a “murder-for-hire” plot, according to new court documents.

Authorities have already charged four people in connection with the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, who was lured to a phony home showing in Maple Grove, kidnapped and gunpoint, and later found dead in a north Minneapolis alley, according to police and court records. Her arms and mouth had been bound by duct tape, the records show.

But a series of search warrant affidavits released on Thursday painted a troubling picture of Baugh’s death, suggesting that the plot that led to her killing was more calculated that previously thought. More arrests are likely, officials say.

A message left for a police spokesman wasn’t immediately returned on Friday morning.

Police received an anonymous tip, later corroborated by a confidential informant, that the murder was the result of a paid hit placed on Baugh’s boyfriend by a rival of his, according to court records. That rival, identified only by his initials, was the subject of a two-year police investigation for an unspecified crime, the records say. His status was not immediately known on Friday.

Less than an hour before Baugh’s death, a masked gunman walked into the North Side home of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, 29, and shot him in the chest while the couple’s young children were nearby. A criminal complaint suggested the bloodshed occurred after Mitchell-Momoh was “flaunting his cash on social media.”

The gunman was said to have used a key belonging to Baugh, police said.

About 6:40 p.m., police responding to a ShotSpotter activation found Baugh in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of N. Russell Avenue. Her hands were bound by duct tape, and a jacket, and an extended drill bit and part of a lock box were found near her body, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a U-Haul leave the area shortly after the gunshots rang out. An anonymous tipster later told police that the same U-Haul had been spotted near Baugh and Mitchell-Momoh’s home around the time of the earlier shooting.

On Thursday, Shante C. Davis, 38, of Minneapolis, was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court as being an accomplice after the fact. Cellphone records and video surveillance put Davis — the wife of Cedric L. Berry, 41, and sister of Berry A. Davis, 40 — with the two suspects when they picked up a rental truck before Baugh’s death. Both men have since been charged with second-degree murder for their roles in the incident.

Shante Davis is also accused of buying at least three cellphones used in the operation, which receipts showed were purchased from a Metro PCS store in north Minneapolis, court records say. One of the cellphones was said to have been used by another suspect, Elsa Segura, 28, to call Baugh and set up a meeting at the home in Maple Grove. Segura, a former Hennepin County probation officer, faces charges of kidnapping.

Shante Davis, Berry and Segura remain jailed. Berry Davis is believed to have fled the state, Thursday’s allegations against Shante Davis revealed.

Homicide detectives have also spoken with two individuals who admitted to renting the U-Haul for Berry in exchange for heroin, but neither was named in a search warrant affidavit, and it’s not clear whether they will also be charged.

The affidavit also revealed that Berry’s fingerprint was found on the piece of duct tape “that was used to bound Baugh before she was executed.”

Detecties sought permission from the court to examine a number of cellphones that have been seized during the investigation.

The investigation revealed also that a third man may have been present with Berry and Davis during the alleged kidnapping. That suspect — also identified only by his initials in court filings — remains in federal custody, after being arrested on an unrelated matter. The Star Tribune is not naming him because he hasn’t been charged in Baugh’s killing.

On Dec. 4, federal prison officials in Kentucky put the man on an overnight Greyhound to Minneapolis, where he was supposed to report to Volunteers for America Residential Re-entry Center to serve out the remainder of his 63-month sentence the next day, according to court filings. But he never made it. Instead, federal agents tracked him to an apartment in Mounds View the following month, where they also found a 9mm pistol stuffed under the mattress, the filings say. Others in the apartment said the gun belonged to the man.

At the same hearing, where he appeared on charges of escaping custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a federal magistrate deemed him too dangerous and too high of a flight risk to be released to the custody of his relatives, instead ordering him to remain in custody. He has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault, burglary, theft by swindle and illegally possessing a firearm — all of which prohibit him from carrying weapons or ammunition. A judge sentenced him to 63 months in prison for a second conviction of illegally possessing a firearm on Jan. 22.

Berry made a brief appearance in court Friday morning and his case was continued to April 3.

Staff writers Andy Mannix and Chao Xiong contributed to this report.