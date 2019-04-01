About to drop his sophomore album, fast-rising R&B star Khalid figures he’s ready for arenas, including Xcel Energy Center on July 23.

The 21-year-old former viral sensation will release “Free Spirit” on April 5. He generated momentum for the record by performing two songs on “Saturday Night Live” on March 19 – “Talk,” his recent collaboration with Disclosure, and “Better,” a 2018 single. Both will be included on the new album.

“Free Spirit” will be accompanied by a companion film in theaters on April 3. John Mayer and Safe guest on the album.

Khalid’s 2017 debut, “American Teen,” featured the singles “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke” and led to a MTV VMA for best new artist. The new album is expected to manifest maturation for the former teen sensation who was hyped by Kylie Jenner on Snapchat when he first emerged.

Khalid has since collaborated with various artists, including Billie Eilish on “Lovely,” Swae Lee on “The Ways” (for “Black Panther” soundtrack), Normani on “Love Lies” (for “Love, Simon” soundtrack), Ty Dollar $ign and 6lack on “OTW,” Benny Blanco and Halsey on “Eastside,” and country star Kane Brown on “Saturday Nights” (for Khalid’s 2018 EP, “Suncity”).

Born Khalid Robinson, the Texas-reared crooner is clearly ambitious, jumping from the Myth, where he made his Twin Cities debut, to the X for his second local appearance.

With singer Clairo of “Pretty Girl” fame as his opening act, Khalid will kick off his tour on June 20.

Xcel tickets will go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com. Promoter Live Nation did not announce ticket prices. There will be a presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Citi AAdvantage cardholders.