Production on Universal Picture’s latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise has been halted in Leavesden following an injury suffered by a stuntman on set, the studio confirmed on Monday.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen,” a studio spokesman said. “We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation.”

Details regarding the severity of the injury and how long production on “Fast & Furious 9” were not disclosed.

The news out of Leavesden comes after a fire broke out at the Warner Bros’ studio in Leavesden two weeks ago. All eight of the “Harry Potter” films, along with movies from the James Bond, “Fast and Furious” and the “Mission Impossible” franchises have been filmed at the studios. No one was injured in the fire.

The release of “Fast & Furious 9,” in February, was pushed back a month from April 10, 2020, to May 22, 2020. There’s no indication how the production halt will impact the release of the film.

Justin Lin is directing the ninth installment in the core of the fast-moving franchise, with Jordana Brewster, a.k.a. Mia Toretto, also returning to the series opposite her onscreen brother (Vin Diesel). Mia was last seen in “Furious 7,” retiring from the family business to start a family with Brian O’Connor, played by the late Paul Walker.

John Cena has joined the cast, and earlier this month it was announced that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are returning to the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

