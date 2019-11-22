FashionFest, a fundraiser for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, was an evening of food, friends and fashion. The walk-around wine and food tasting event, held at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, the Depot, included a vendor marketplace of local boutiques, a haute handbag raffle and a fashion show. Funds raised at the annual event will help provide pediatric services, programming and activities for young patients and their families.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Kentucky Gov-elect says he won by focusing on people's needs
Democrat Andy Beshear says he won the governor's race in Republican-leaning Kentucky by focusing on voters' anxieties and not the "24-hour cable news cycle."
Music
You can drink like your favorite celebrity with these wine, liquor brands
From Kate Hudson's new vodka to Dylan Sprouse's Brooklyn-made mead, celebrities with their own brands of spirits and wines can make drink-loving fans happy at the holidays.
Eat & Drink
5 best things our food critic ate in Twin Cities this week
From hotcakes to hamachi, here's a rundown of restaurant critic Rick Nelson's highlights from his recent dining-out schedule.
Music
Now a regular on Stephen Colbert's show, guitarist Cory Wong returns home to Minnesota
Now a regular in Stephen Colbert's TV band, Fridley native Cory Wong played Red Rocks and Madison Square Garden this year while dropping his second solo album.
Variety
Here are 3 post-Thanksgiving dining ideas at Twin Cities restaurants
Animales Barbeque Co. Following a hugely successful Halloween burgerfest, chef/owner Jon Wipfli will be repeating that affectionate ode to burger icons — no trademarked names,…