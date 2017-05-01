A motorcyclist who was caught on a Fargo interstate going 140 miles per hour has crashed 14 months later near the same spot and died, authorities said.
Tanner Beighley, 24, of Fargo, was heading south on 45th Street and struck a car exiting from northbound Interstate 94, police said.
The car had the green light at the time, police added. No one in the vehicle was hurt.
On Feb. 26, 2016, Beighley was riding a 2013 Honda CBR 1000 west on I-94 near the same exit when law enforcement was alerted to the speeding motorcycle going many miles above the 75 mph speed limit.
About 2 minutes and 5 miles later, a state trooper registered him on radar at 140 mph, according to the Highway Patrol.
