The family of Jacob Wetterling issued condolences Wednesday a day in advance of the release of thousands of pages of previously unseen investigative documents from the 1989 abduction and murder of their son.

“Our hearts hurt for anyone who is pained or hurt from the release of this file,” the statement said. “Clearly, changes are still needed.”

Patty and Jerry Wetterling, Jacob’s parents, fought unsuccessfully for the past year to keep some of the files from public view, saying they contained extremely private material. But a judge agreed with Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall’s reading of state law that said the entire file was public.

“It is difficult for us to relive those dark days,” the family’s statement said. “With time our family is healing and getting stronger and we appreciate all of the efforts to make things better for future victims of crime, their families and for all of us.”

The abduction of 11-year-old Jacob at gunpoint on a rural road in St. Joseph, Minn. in October 1989 as he, his brother and best friend headed home from a convenience store shook the state and much of the region like few cases have before or since. In the years that followed, Jacob Wetterling became a household name for generations of Minnesotans.

Until 2016, the boy’s fate was a mystery. Late that summer, however, Danny Heinrich, who had been interviewed by investigators within a few months of Jacob’s disappearance, confessed and pled guilty, saying he had killed Jacob shortly after he kidnapped him.

With Heinrich’s plea and sentencing, the case was closed. Under Minnesota law, once a case is shut, the file becomes public. Before that happens, however, the victims — Jacob’s family in this case — are allowed to review the file. In this case, the Wetterlings objected to the release of nearly 200 documents.

After a yearlong court fight, the family lost that battle.

It’s unclear how many pages will be released Thursday. Initial estimates said more than 56,000 pages were contained in the file. But in the past year, the federal government successfully sought the return of documents originated by the FBI. Those files are subject to federal privacy law and can only be obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, if then.

News organizations and open government groups argued for the release of the entire Wetterling file, saying the highly publicized investigation and documents should be open for public review and scrutiny.

The files, however, contain numerous accusations made against people in the community who ultimately had nothing to do with the crime.

The Wetterlings have always scrupulously avoided criticizing the investigation, saying that one man alone killed their son.

Their latest written statement encouraged people to hug their children, tell them they are special, say a prayer and light a candle.

The documents will be released on thumb drives after Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson conducts a news conference at 10:06 a.m. Thursday.