WNBA All-Star Game
When: 1:30 p.m. today
Where: Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas
TV: Ch. 5
Experimental rules: 20-second shot clock. One substitution per quarter per team will be on the fly.
Sports
Coleman takes 100 national title as Gatlin sits out final
Christian Coleman didn't plan the gesture. He didn't even know it was happening.
Twins
Acuna, McCann lead Braves over Phillies 9-2
Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and three RBIs, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 on Friday night.
Vikings
Reusse: Vikings' 2018 failure doesn't leave fans disenchanted with Zimmer
The opening of a new training camp begged this question to fans gathered in Eagan: Does Mike Zimmer still have your confidence as the Vikings coach?
Gophers
Former Gophers runner Blankenship reaches final in U.S. 1,500-meter run
Stillwater native Ben Blankenship will race Sunday in Des Moines for a spot in the world championships.
Twins
Murphy ties career high with 6 RBIs, Rockies rout Reds 12-2
Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double to tie his career high with six RBIs, leading Colorado over the Cincinnati Reds 12-2 on Friday night and giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.