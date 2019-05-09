The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra is cutting its Liquid Music series loose in response to the loss of at least $230,000 in corporate funding.

The nonprofit announced Thursday evening that it would no longer sponsor the boundary-bending music series beyond three projects next season, a move that will help it eliminate three positions. Among the laid-off employees are Kate Nordstrum, who has curated Liquid Music for seven seasons and hopes to continue its work elsewhere.

“While we are no longer able to support it financially, we are confident it will continue to thrive in its next phase under Kate’s leadership,” said Jon Limbacher, managing director and president of the SPCO, in a news release.

Earlier this year, the chamber orchestra was notified by the Target Foundation, 3M and Wells Fargo about changes to their grant programs that would result in the loss of $230,000 to $300,000 annually. That represents about 2 to 3 percent of the nonprofit’s $10.8 million budget.

Arts organizations across the Twin Cities have been on edge since several corporate foundations announced shifts in their funding. Earlier this year, the Target Foundation notified arts nonprofits that it would be phasing out the stable, flexible grants they’d been providing them in favor of new priorities. Wells Fargo and 3M are making big changes to their giving, as well.