An apparent exchange of gunfire at a St. Paul home led to a 2-year-old girl’s grave wounds after she was shot in the head in mid-June, according to search warrant affidavits.

The suspects and motive that led to the injury of Chastity Yulia Vang, her father, Shawn Vang; and friend, Lee Lor, following a Father’s Day celebration remain unclear.

“It’s under investigation,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. “The young girl is still in critical condition.”

Two search warrant affidavits filed Tuesday show that investigators found an “AK-47 style rifle” in a car parked near family’s home in the 200 block of W. Maryland Avenue at Marion Street, two handguns inside the home and other evidence that a person or persons fired a gun from near the home.

Police have said that a man approached the house about 12:09 a.m. June 19 through a nearby alley and started shooting. Ernster said Friday that it’s unclear who fired the first shots.

“There were bullet fragments and shell casings located all around the front door/threshold area,” one affidavit said. “Handgun and casing evidence indicated that one or more persons from [the home] was firing a weapon, presumably back towards [sic] the suspect in this case.”

Chastity Yulia Vang and about 20 other people were in the backyard when the shooting occurred.

Chastity Yulia Vang and about 20 other people were in the backyard when the shooting occurred. Her father was struck in the back by gunfire. He and Lor were treated for noncritical injuries.

The rifle was found under the rear right tire area of a Subaru owned by Lor, 27, who was shot in the shoulder. The gun appeared to have just been placed there before police arrived, an affidavit said.

Several people from the family’s home were getting into the vehicle when officers arrived at the scene. Several shell casings matching the rifle’s caliber were also found near the vehicle, court documents said.

One handgun was located on the kitchen floor and another was found on the front steps area, the affidavit said. One of the homeowners told investigators that there were at least three guns in the home, and that she had a permit to carry.

Police have said the shooting does not appear to be random.

