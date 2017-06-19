Gunfire erupted just after midnight in St. Paul’s North End and when it stopped at least three people were hurt, police said.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Maryland Avenue W. after several shots were fired.
Police confirmed the shooting but have not released information about injuries. Police have not said if anybody has been arrested.
More information will be provided later this morning, police said.
