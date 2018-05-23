Niko Goodrum, cut by the Twins after finally making his major league debut late last season, hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run against his former team as the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field.

The 25-year-old Goodrum was a second-round pick of the Twins in 2010 and played in their minor league system seven years before getting his shot at the majors. He was sent outright to Class AAA after the season and elected to become a free agent, signing with the Tigers in November.

Goodrum, batting cleanup, homered off Kyle Gibson in the fourth after Victor Martinez singled, snapping a 1-1 tie.

The Twins still won the three-game series from the American League Central opponents, but they ended up with a losing homestand, at 4-5. They will head to Seattle for a three-game series that begins on Friday.

The Twins, who started the day only one game behind first place Cleveland, have tried to figure how to get their slumbering offense going, but they are finding out how difficult it is to replace key hitters in the lineup. Right now, the Twins are missing three.

Jorge Polanco, who fueled their late season surge last year, is suspended for PED use.

Miguel Sano, their biggest power threat, is nearing a return following a left hamstring strain.

Joe Mauer, not just the Twins' best on base percentage guy but one of the best in the league in that category, is out because of a cervical strain as well as some concussion symptoms.

It's made it difficult for the Twins to sustain success at the plate. When they beat the Tigers 6-0 on Tuesday, it was the most runs they scored since May 8.

Then the Twins went back to scuffling on Wednesday against Detroit righthander Michael Fulmer, who can be a handful.

The start was promising, as Brian Dozier led off with a ground-rule double to center when his deep fly ball lodged between the seams of the padding near the top of the wall. Two batters later, Eddie Rosario stroked an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

And that was the last run for the Twins for awhile. They made Fulmer work, as he left the game after 5⅔ innings having thrown 112 pitches. But they failed to string anything together against him. They didn't get a runner to second after the fifth inning.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson did what he could to keep the Twins in the game after giving up a first inning run on Martinez's sacrifice fly. And he was mostly efficient until a baffling fifth inning during which the Tigers broke the tie.

Gibson was throwing quality strikes, avoiding the middle of the plate. But Detroit hitters battled more than they did at any other point of the game. Gibson threw 34 pitches in the inning, 11 of which were fouled off. That included six straight by Jose Iglesias before he flew out.

The damage was done earlier in the inning, when Goodrum hit an inside fastball well over the right field wall for a 3-1 lead.

Detroit picked up an insurance run in the ninth on JaCoby Jones' RBI single.