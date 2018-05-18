Miguel Sano had a good pregame session Friday, taking batting practice and running the bases.

In fact, indications are that he's close to going out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment. As of this writing, Sano is meeting with trainers and the team nutritionist (!).

"I thought he looked significantly better," Twins manager Paul Molitor said before the meeting. "Even as early as Wednesday. Better effort means less pain. We're going to have to have a conversation today about whether he's ready to stat a rehab. If not, it's imminent and that's encouraging."

Stay tuned for an announcement later tonight on what's next for the Twins third baseman. Sano has not played since April 17 because of a left hamstring injury.

Big series for Twins

Welcome to the Border Battle, as the Twins host a pretty scrappy Brewers team in a three game series at Target Field.

The Brewers are holding their own in the NL Central, sitting in second place in with a 26-18 record. This will be a good test for the Twins as they try to get to .500. It's hard to consider a team a threat when it has an 18-21 record - even if the Twins are in second place in their division.

Milwaukee has won five of its last seven games, winning a four-game series against Colorado then taking two of three from the Diamondbacks in the last week. The Brewers team ERA of 3.74 is a full run better than the Twins. And they have scored more runs than the Twins, 176-167.

And offense has been a little bit of an issue for the Brew Crew. They view the 22 runs they have scored over the last four games as an encouraging sign.

Ryan Braun has recently been placed on the DL with a back tightness. Ji-Man Choi has been called up to take his place on the roster.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson is 1-1 with a 5.03 ERA in three starts against the Brewers. But Milwaukee has not seen the improved version. Gibson is 2-2, 2.66 over his last four starts, during which he's pitched at least six innings in three of those four outings. Opponents are batted .165 over his last four starts.

Will check back later with updates. Miguel Sano is out on the field for early work. Brian Dozier, batting .125 over his last four games, is taking early batting practice. He's been missing pitches he usually crushes.

Molitor said the Twins could face as many a seven lefthanded starters over the next 12 games, so he's going to pick and choose which lefties sit. Tonight, it's Logan Morrison.

FYI, Milwaukee has three lefthanded relievers, including closer Josh Hader. So late-inning matchups will be interesting.



Brewers

TBA

LHP Brent Suter

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Robbie Grossman, RF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ehrie Adrianza, SS

Bobby Wilson, C

Kyle Gibson, RHP