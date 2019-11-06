Don Dravis, who coached Staples High School to seven Class 1A wrestling titles between 1978 and 1985, died at his home Sunday in Staples. He was 82.
Dravis, who taught industrial arts at Staples, also coached 14 individual state champions. Dravis, who retired in 1995, had a 401-51-4 record (.879 winning percentage) in 32 seasons as the Cardinals coach.
Dravis was an All-America wrestler for Mankato State and, in 2003, was inducted into the MSHSL Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame.
