An Academy of Holy Angels high school hockey player was hospitalized in intensive care after an injury during a scrimmage Saturday.

Mason Garcia, 18, a senior and a captain of the team, was hit playing against Lakeville South during White Bear Lake Scrimmage Fest, said Patrick Griswold, Holy Angels' head coach.

Griswold said he was talking to another player at the time and didn't see the play, but said video showed Garcia hit his head against the glass. "He was in and out of consciousness on the ice and we called 911," Griswold said.

Early on, Griswold — who visited the hospital Saturday night and Sunday morning — said there was concern Garcia had little movement in his hands, and little to no movement in his legs.

An MRI did not turn up cause for concern, Griswold said, and as of Sunday morning, Garcia's condition seemed to be improving.

"Today, they took the neck brace off. He has been sitting up and they're starting some [physical therapy] with him," Griswold said.

Griswold said it was an emotional time for the team.

"We still had a half a scrimmage left. I shut it down, I said 'we're done.'" Griswold said. After the game. Other teams agreed to be done for the day, too.

Afterward, the team got together to support each other. "That's just kind of testament to our kids and team and culture, and how much they care about Mason," Griswold said.

Garcia is a popular member of the team. "It's funny — they call him 'Dad.'" Griswold said. "We've got a lot of younger guys. He takes care of these kids."

As of Sunday morning, Garcia was still in the ICU. Several local hockey organizations and teams, including Lakeville South, have posted messages in support of Garcia's recovery.

"We just ask for continued prayers. He's got a little road ahead of him, but right now, things are positive. He's come a long ways in less than 24 hours," Griswold said.