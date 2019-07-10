Amir Coffey got one step closer to making his dream of playing in the NBA come true.

The former Gophers guard officially signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team's President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank announced Tuesday night.

Coffey went undrafted in June after leaving the Gophers a year early, but the 6-foot-8 guard found an organization that really believed in his talent to play at the next level.

In his Clippers debut Saturday, Coffey turned heads with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a second start Sunday, Coffey had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Clippers summer league coach Brian Adams talked this week about Coffey’s potential to be an NBA player.

“He’s big,” said Adams, who also is the head coach of the Agua Caliente/Clippers G League team. “When you first see him, he’s really long and he’s got a way about handling. He sees himself kind of as a point guard as well. He told me his favorite player is Shaun Livingston. And you can kind of see that a little. You know just the way he gets downhill, but he goes at such a pace ... You know his shot’s going to develop. He’s a relentless worker. Another thing him and (second-round pick) Terance (Mann) are even spirits. Nothing phases them. I think right now he’s an NBA player on a stop just pushing it up. I mean I think he showed (Saturday) that he’s really capable. It’s definitely something that will be fun to watch going forward.”

Last season as a junior, Coffey led the Gophers with 16.6 points and 3.2 assists in 35.2 minutes to earn All-Big Ten third team honors for a 22-win NCAA tournament team.