Scott Pruitt, the nation’s top environmental officer, said Wednesday that he stands firmly behind continued federal funding for a landmark cleanup of Great Lakes pollution — a sharp contrast to the Trump administration’s proposed budget, which would essentially kill the program.

“I understand the investment that’s been made historically,” said Pruitt, Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during an interview with the Star Tribune. “It’s a continuing need and we have to see that it’s adequately funded.”

His support follows that of the House Appropriations Committee, which this week passed legislation that would preserve the $300 million annually for the Great Lakes Restoration Inititiative, while cutting the agency’s overall budget by 6.5 percent.

Pruitt, the former Oklahoma attorney general appointed by Trump to head the EPA, is in Minnesota as part of a multistate tour to get feedback on many of the controversial issues he inherited at the agency — and those he’s initiated since taking office in February.

One of the primary battles, he said, is the rewrite of a bitterly contested rule that defines bodies of water that are protected by the Clean Water Act and other federal laws. In June, Pruitt rescinded a proposed rule, a product of years of negotiation and litigation, that asserted the EPA’s authority to protect thousands of small streams, ditches, and wetlands across the country. It was criticized as overreach by conservatives and has been fiercely contested by farm groups among others.

Environmental groups that supported the rule said it was based in science and that recognizing such bodies as “Waters of the United States” is critical because they contribute to drinking water and recreation for millions and connect to the major rivers and lakes that are protected by the Clean Water Act.

Pruitt, however, disagreed.

“Clearly those types of water bodies, if you can even call it that, were not intended to be a water of the U.S.,” Pruitt said. “What’s important is that folks across the country know where (federal) jurisdiction begins and ends.”

Pruitt, who just stopped in Colorado and Utah, said he’s visiting multiple states in the weeks ahead to learn how different regions of the country view the waters issue, and to develop consensus over what the new definition should be.

He said he expects the EPA to complete a first draft of a new version in the first quarter of 2018.