WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Friday proposed new testing methods that will eventually measure the toxicity of five additional kinds of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances, known collectively as PFAS. They are often called "forever chemicals" because they remain in the body for years.

Earlier incarnations of PFAS have been linked to cancer, high cholesterol, immune deficiencies, liver problems and reproductive issues. Two specific substances, PFOA and PFOS, are at the center of a national water pollution scandal that has led to contamination of water systems and private wells across the country.

In 2018, Maplewood-based 3M, a major producer of PFAS, settled a pollution suit with the Minnesota attorney general's office for $850 million.

The company still faces PFAS pollution suits in multiple states and localities, as well as class action personal injury suits and shareholder suits all charging that the company knew of health risks of PFOA and PFOS for decades before finally discontinuing their use in 2002.

Now, the company could face more questions about its use of the five PFAS EPA will test for links to "both cancer and noncancer effects, including potential effects on the endocrine, hepatic, urinary, immune, developmental, and reproductive systems."

3M did not immediately respond to a question about its use of any of the five substances that will be tested or about the methods proposed to test them. In lawsuit defenses, the company maintains that PFAS have not caused injury to humans at the levels at which the chemicals appear in the environment.

The company also believes PFAS must be tested individually for toxicity and not regulated as a group.

At this point, EPA is seeking public comments on its proposed testing methods for the five commercial versions of PFAS The five include perfluorodecanoic acid (PFDA), perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS), and perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA).

Public health advocates have criticized the pace at which EPA has sought to measure and limit the use of PFAS. Although EPA has issued a lifetime health advisory recommending PFOA and PFAS levels in drinking water be no more than 70 parts per trillion, the federal agency has yet to set mandatory limits on PFAS in drinking water. It has promised to announce standards for PFOS and PFOA by year's end. But roughly 600 other types of PFAS continue in commercial use without limits.

For most of the five compounds the EPA now proposes to test, "we have a number of publications and likely enough published toxicity data to derive a reference dose and a drinking water guideline," said East Carolina University toxicology professor Jamie DeWitt. "However, I don't know specifically how many publications or the breadth of toxicity data ... EPA needs to derive a reference dose."

The rule-making process for approving tests, gathering data and reaching conclusions is expected to take months and possibly years, leading groups such as the Sierra Club to cry foul.

"This work is taking place decades after the fact," said Sonya Lunder, a senior toxic policy adviser at the Sierra Club. "These chemicals are used heavily and without restriction. They are in waxes, shoe polishes, dental floss. PFHxS is in firefighting foam."

Tests by the Centers for Disease Control show measurable levels of PFNA and PFHxS in most Americans, Lunder said.

"There are five or more PFAS chemicals measurable in our bodies every day," she added.

Four of the five that EPA proposes to test were found in the blood of North Carolinians drinking water from the Cape Fear River near a Dupont/Chemours PFAS production plant near Wilmington, DeWitt said.

EPA says the time-consuming testing rigor is necessary to produce reliable results.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House and Senate are hashing out an agreement on PFAS amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act that could restrict use of some of the chemicals or place all of them into super fund status. Such a designation would presumes them all to be potentially harmful to humans.