We’ve had the same two goals ever since we started the Taste Holiday Cookie Contest in 2003: to have fun, and to share fantastic cookie recipes with Star Tribune readers and bakers.

You could be this year’s winner! We love original recipes (check out 2018’s winner, Dark Chocolate Fig Rolls with Mocha Ganache, from Elizabeth Davis of Wayzata), but we also appreciate recipes from cookbooks, newspapers, websites and magazines that you’ve incorporated into your baking traditions. Just be sure to cite the source.

Peruse all 82 previous winners and finalists at startribune.com/cookies. Here’s a tip: Think different. We love spritz, for example, but we already have favorite spritz recipes.

It’s easy to enter. Send your recipe — and the story behind it — to taste@startribune.com (write Taste Holiday Cookie Contest in the memo field), or mail it to Taste Holiday Cookie Contest, Star Tribune, 650 3rd Av., Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55455.

Please include your name, daytime phone number, e-mail address and street address.

Winners receive fame plus a bit of fortune: a $200 gift card to a local cooking store.

Deadline is noon on Oct. 25. □