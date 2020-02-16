Police were called twice to an apartment in the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis, where a man was found stabbed to death and a woman who lived there arrested, authorities said.

It was about 6:05 a.m. Saturday at the home in the 900 block of 15th Avenue SE. for “unknown trouble” when the man in his 30s was located and taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police also had been called their roughly 40 minutes earlier in connection with an undisclosed disturbance, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The nature of the man’s injury hasn’t been disclosed by police, but dispatch audio revealed multiple times that the victim had a “stab wound to the chest.”

Officers during the second call found several people gathered at the apartment just north of Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota in what they described as a chaotic scene that included a confrontation between a man and a woman.

Official disclosure of how the man was killed and his identity were pending from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman, a 35-year-old resident of the apartment, was first taken to a detox facility and then booked into jail about 3:50 p.m. Sunday pending possible charges this week, police said. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects who have yet to be charged.