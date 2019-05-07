An electrical shock killed a man doing a favor and helping pour cement at a home in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said.
Dillon A. Wilson, 25, died late Monday morning at a home in Evergreen Township, about 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson, of Detroit Lakes, was using a long pole while nearing completion of the project for an acquaintance, and it came into contact with overhead power lines, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders came to Wilson’s aid, but he was declared dead at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Electrical shock kills Detroit Lakes man working on cement project
A long pole touched power lines above at the home of an acquaintance.
Eat & Drink
Ann Kim of Young Joni brings home James Beard chef award
Ten years ago, Ann Kim of Minneapolis was an actor. On Monday night, she stepped onto the stage of the Civic Opera House to accept the country's highest honor for culinary achievement for her work as chef/co-owner of Young Joni restaurant in northeast Minneapolis.
East Metro
An inspirational first pitch? St. Paul teen delivered for the Twins
A graduate of St. Paul's Humboldt High School, Ana Younker-Zimmerman, 19, excelled in adapted sports. So when the word went out that theTwins wanted an inspirational athlete to throw out the first pitch on April 26, she got the call.
Local
Woman dies in Stearns County crash
The crash occurred Friday night near St. Joseph, Minn.
Local
Oshkosh bar destroyed by early morning fire; cause unknown
An Oshkosh bar has been destroyed by an early morning fire.