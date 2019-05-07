An electrical shock killed a man doing a favor and helping pour cement at a home in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

Dillon A. Wilson, 25, died late Monday morning at a home in Evergreen Township, about 20 miles east of Detroit Lakes, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson, of Detroit Lakes, was using a long pole while nearing completion of the project for an acquaintance, and it came into contact with overhead power lines, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders came to Wilson’s aid, but he was declared dead at the scene.