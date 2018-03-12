An American flag is now hanging in every classroom at Edina High School as part of what the Young Conservatives Club is calling a victory in its federal lawsuit against the district.

At a news conference that started with the Pledge of Allegiance, the group also said it has been reinstated as a school-sponsored club with the ability to “exercise free speech without consequence” as part of the settlement.

The group had filed a lawsuit, claiming the district violated its First Amendment rights and wrongfully terminated their group after it criticized students who refused to stand for the flag at a Veterans Day event at the school.

In addition, the group said the district agreed to have “USA Day” restored to Spirit Week and that the district’s request for a gag order was denied.

“Students got everything they asked for, reinstated and no fear of being disbanded for criticizing the school,” according to a statement.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the settlement in a closed session during a special meeting earlier this month.

The lawsuit was filed in early December following an incident on Nov. 9, when nearly a dozen Edina High students refused to stand during a playing of taps and the national anthem in a Veterans Day assembly. The protesters’ action outraged the Young Conservatives Club, a student group not sponsored by Edina High School at the time. Club members took to Twitter to express their objections, according to the suit.

In December, Erick Kaardal, an attorney representing students Nick Spades, Elizabeth Ebner, Jazmine Edmond, Tatum Buyse and Ana Doval, alleged that school leaders revoked the Young Conservatives Club’s status as a school-sponsored organization — a claim the district has denied.

On Jan. 22, the district filed a motion to dismiss the suit, arguing it had not violated students’ rights. A few days later, the district and the plaintiffs went into negotiations and agreed to settle

