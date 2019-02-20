Eden Prairie-based cable shopping network Evine Live has hired veteran Target Corp. merchandising executive Theresa Schmidt as vice president of its fashion and accessories division.

Schmidt spent more than 12 years moving up the ranks at Target, according to her LinkedIn page. She started as senior buyer and for the past year has managed a $16 billion division as the retailer’s vice president of planning, apparel and accessories. She previously worked at Macy's and Marshall Fields.

Schmidt will focus on developing more brands for the network and e-commerce site, and work with existing vendors to “amplify and build their assortments,” according to Evine officials.

The fashion and accessories category accounted for about 18 percent of Evine's overall sales in the third quarter, behind jewelry/watches (41 percent) and home/electronics ( 23 percent).