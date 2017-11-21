The Eden Prairie Center was locked down for about 45 minutes Tuesday after police received a report of a person with a firearm in the mall shortly after noon.

The Eden Prairie Police Department put out an alert on social media at 12:19 p.m., warning people to stay away from the mall area and telling shoppers inside the mall to "shelter in place." The lockdown was lifted a little after 1 p.m.

"The all clear has been given," the mall said in a tweet. "The mall is no longer in lockdown. There was a weapon sighting in the mall. No shots were fired and no injuries occurred."

Officers were dispatched to the mall, said a police spokeswoman, though she couldn't say how many.

The mall contains more than 120 shops and restaurants as well as an AMC movie theater multiplex and a children's play area.