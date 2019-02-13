Ecolab Inc. has purchased the online training firm Lobster Ink for an undisclosed price.

Lobster Ink provides software used to train hospitality and food service workers in 130 countries. The privately held Swiss company generated $24 million in annual revenue last year.

Ecolab, with $13.8 billion in 2017 revenue, provides services and makes water filtration and cleaning, sanitizing and separation chemicals for restaurants, hotels, breweries and factories.

The St. Paul-based company believes Lobster Ink will fit well in its business and help customers address their training needs in new ways, officials said.

"Training is a cornerstone of Ecolab's operating model," said Tom Handley, Ecolab's chief operating officer. "This acquisition strengthens the training opportunities and learning experiences we offer."

Online content can be accessed on any shift and on any device for hygiene, food safety and other critical training, he said.

The small acquisition of Lobster Ink comes at a pivotal time.

Last week, Ecolab announced it will spin off its $2.4 billion Upstream Energy business into a separate company. That unit provides anti-corrosion and other chemicals to oil-drilling firms. Ecolab is retaining its other energy-related businesses with refineries and petrochemical plants and its much larger hygiene and food-safety businesses.

Ecolab will announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results on Feb. 19.

Ecolab's stock rose $2.28 a share Tuesday to close at $162.38.