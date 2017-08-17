A mass back-to-school e-mail sent out by the South Washington County School District mistakenly revealed personal information about thousands of students and their families.

The district, in a posting on its Facebook page late Wednesday said, it “is aware of the release of information about students and families through a mass e-mail to parents regarding transportation information for the coming school year.”

The posting went on to apologize and said the district is “addressing the situation.”

Messages were left with district officials Thursday morning seeking more details about what types of information were released and how the inadvertent disclosure occurred.

The Woodbury Bulletin reported that the release included 9,600 student names, home addresses and their schools; parent names, phone numbers and e-mail addresses; and student busing information, including pickup and drop-off time, location and the route. The first day of school for grades 1-12 is Sept. 5.

Such student information, particularly for those not yet adults, is subject to various privacy restrictions.

The district of more than 18,000 students includes all or parts of Cottage Grove, Newport, St. Paul Park, Woodbury, and Afton, Denmark and Grey Cloud Island Townships, an area of 84 square miles.