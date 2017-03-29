Four suspects were charged Wednesday in an expansive sex-trafficking ring that spanned 29 states and “brutalized” foreign women who were kept isolated.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said the “sophisticated” ring was operated out of Irvine, California, but that alleged criminal activity took place in North Dakota and Minnesota, primarily the east metro.

“The enormity of this criminal enterprise across the entirety of the United States is ample proof of the pervasive nature of sex and human trafficking here in Minnesota,” Orput said in a written statement. “Hopefully, this investigation and prosecution will cement in the mind’s eye of the general public the breadth of this problem which law enforcement has to confront.”

All four defendants were charged in Washington County with the same offenses: racketeering, aiding and abetting sex trafficking and prostitution, conspiracy to traffick and aiding and abetting concealment of criminal proceeds.

Dongzhou Jiang, 28, of Blaine was the only Minnesotan charged in the case. Orput said he acted as a “regional boss,” taking the women to different sites around the metro where they were forced to have sex with men, buying condoms and other supplies and coordinating logistics.

Three Irvine, Ca. residents were charged in the case: Hong Jing, 48; Sophia Wang Navas, 49; and Fangyao Wu, 23.

All the suspects have been arrested. The California defendants were arrested Tuesday, and await extradition to Minnesota.

“It seemed to me that this was the Uber of sex-trafficking…,” Orput said at a morning news conference announcing the charges. “…you can order up a human being. They target women who don’t speak English, who constantly move so they can’t develop ties.”

The investigation was a joint effort between the Washington County attorney’s office, the Ramsey County attorney’s office, Woodbury police, St. Paul police, Oakdale police, Cottage police and Minneapolis police.

“This significant bust of an international human trafficking ring happened as a direct result of the coordinated efforts of law enforcement and prosecutors in Minnesota, determined to end the trafficking of human beings in our state,” Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said in a written statement. “These victims were especially vulnerable, as they were trapped in a foreign country where they barely spoke the language and sold for sex. Today marks significant progress in our statewide efforts to combat human trafficking and we want to thank all of the agencies involved for their collaboration.”

Orput said that authorities were alerted to the ring when an informant told Minneapolis police about an apartment in St. Louis Park. Police found two women there who were being trafficked, which led them to ads that had been placed on Backpage.com.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib