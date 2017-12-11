Carson Wentz was steadily building his MVP candidacy and carrying the Philadelphia Eagles along for the ride when his season ended Sunday against the Rams.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the team confirmed Monday. His sophomore NFL season is over after leading the Eagles to the NFC East title with an 11-2 record.

Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 43-35 comeback win at Los Angeles. Nick Foles finished the game and will take over the rest of the way. Philadelphia is the current No. 1 seed in the NFC with three games left.

Wentz was hit hard as he scrambled into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding. He stayed in the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery four plays later, setting the franchise record for most TD passes in a season with 33.

“It shows how tough he is,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

Foles replaced Wentz the next drive after the Rams took a 35-31 lead. He led the Eagles to a pair of field goals on consecutive drives. Second-year pro Nate Sudfeld is Philadelphia’s No. 3 quarterback.

Wentz was drafted second overall by the Eagles in 2016 out North Dakota State. Perhaps only Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stood between Wentz and the MVP trophy this season. He passed for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns this season, and only seven interceptions.

His injury could make the Eagles vulnerable down the stretch and create an opening for the Vikings, who lost to the Panthers on Sunday. However, if the Eagles — with the 2-11 Giants and 6-7 Raiders ahead, followed by the Cowboys — win two of their last three, they would claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC.