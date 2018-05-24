The largest hospital system in Duluth on Thursday announced a $675 million project to replace buildings on its downtown campus and make other renovations over the next four years.

Duluth-based Essentia Health says it will build a new St. Mary’s Medical Center, a clinic building and an outpatient surgery center as part of a plan called “Vision Northland,” which hospital officials say is the largest private development in Duluth’s history.

Overall, Essentia Health aims to build 800,000 square feet of new facilities and renovate 114,000 square feet of existing facilities. The hospital’s overall footprint in downtown Duluth would be reduced by 240,000 square feet, opening up space for other development.

“While significant construction will take place, it’s important to note this is not about new buildings,” Dr. David Herman, the chief executive at Essentia Health, said in a statement. “It is about focusing on the practice of medicine and how we can best advance our mission to make a healthy difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”

The hospital system says it is still finalizing schematic designs and a master construction plan. Project completion is expected in 2022.

The announced development is the largest in a recent string of announced hospital projects in Minnesota.

Minneapolis-based Fairview confirmed this month a capital investment of $111.6 million for a renovation project at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

In February, Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis said it would spend $29.2 million for an inpatient unit that provides neuroscience treatments. In March 2017, Mayo Clinic announced plans to spend $217 million on improvement at its St. Marys hospital campus — one of two facilities in Rochester that are operated as one hospital.