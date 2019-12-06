DULUTH - Authorities are searching for a Duluth man who was charged this week with third-degree aiding and abetting murder related to an opioid overdose death that occurred two years ago.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Deshaun Clay Robinson, 20, for his alleged role in the death of Samuel James O’Leary, 33.

On Dec. 4, 2017, O’Leary was found dead at a Rice Lake residence, and an autopsy showed a fentanyl overdose was the cause, according to Duluth police.

Robinson is the second suspect in O’Leary’s death. In November 2018 the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office charged Joanne Rose Smith, 46, of Duluth with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

“The Minnesota state statute for third-degree murder aims to hold drug dealers accountable for the death and destruction that they cause by trafficking illegal and dangerous substances,” the Duluth Police Department said Friday.

Police are encouraging the public to call 1-218-730-5750 if they have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts.

Those seeking help with opioid addiction are encouraged to call Duluth’s opioid hotline at 1-218-730-4009.