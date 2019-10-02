Duck hunting success remained challenging for Minnesota hunters on the season’s second weekend, according to reports filed by Department of Natural Resources conservation officers.

• Conservation officer (CO) Troy Richards of Fergus Falls observed very few ducks in most of his work area, adding he saw a “slight’’ inflow of Canada geese.

• Near Onamia, CO Dan Starr said the duck harvest in his work area appears slower than in previous years, with some mallards found in hunters’ bags.

• CO Andrew Dirks of Worthington and conservation officer candidate Derek Daniels, meanwhile, said waterfowl hunters in extreme southwest Minnesota found action slower last weekend than on the opener, but were bagging a few birds.

• CO Matt Loftness of Marshall said waterfowl-hunter numbers were down for the season’s second weekend, resulting in a smaller harvest than on opening weekend. Loftness reminded hunters the season is closed Sept. 30-Oct. 11 in the southern waterfowl zone.

• CO Joel Heyn of Plainview was more upbeat about duck numbers in his part of southeast Minnesota. Various puddle and diving duck species flew into and through his area, he said, but duck-hunting success remained slow.

• Hard by the Mississippi River, CO Kevin Prodzinski of Wabasha said some ducks moved into the area last week. Most hunters he checked had seen some birds, and Prodzinski found pintails, mallards and Canada geese in hunters’ bags. Still, he said, waterfowl hunting was slow.

• Looking for good duck hunting news? In the far north, CO Eric Benjamin of Warroad, reported that cold, wet weather last week ushered in multiple species of ducks and geese to the Lake of the Woods region.