A man crashed his vehicle into a carwash northwest of Willmar after dark over the weekend and died, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 7:15 p.m. Sunday at Tam’s Car Wash on Hwy. 12 in Kerkoven, according to the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorist was identified as Shane Broten, 48, of Willmar.

“Alcohol and drugs were suspected” of being factors in the crash, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

Broten was heading east on Hwy. 12, veered off highway to the left into a ditch and went airborne, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle hit the concrete base of vacuum equipment, spun and struck the building.

Emergency personnel took Broten to a hospital in Willmar, where he died.