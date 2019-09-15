A motorist who was hit by a semitrailer truck at an intersection near Faribault has died, authorities said.
David J. Becher, 73, died last Monday from injuries suffered on Aug. 30 at Hwy. 60 and Iona Avenue in Morristown, the Hennepin County Examiner's Office announced late last week.
Becher, of Morristown, was heading south on Iona about 7:20 p.m. in his pickup truck and was struck at the intersection with Hwy. 60 by the westbound semi, which had the right of way.
Becher was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale and did not survive his injuries. The semi driver, Raimond A. Sandoval, 35, of Faribault, was not hurt.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
3 years after storm, Saxon Harbor reopens on Lake Superior
More than three years have passed since torrents of rain overwhelmed Oronto and Parker creeks and sent waves of mud into the marina.
Local
Vietnam vet group's mission complete, but carries on
The group that erected a Vietnam War memorial in Mankato is disbanding.
Variety
Disease council helps ensure families aren't 'afterthought'
In 2008, Erica Barnes welcomed a new member of the family. Fourteen months into her daughter Chloe's life, Barnes started to notice she had some neurological abnormalities. She was reassured by the pediatrician that everything was fine, but after a year the signs persisted.
National
LGBTQ Christians in Wisconsin look for a faith home
Craig Dull was studying to be a Lutheran minister when he came out during his junior year of college.
St. Paul
St. Paul officer fatally shoots man who rammed squad car
The man got out of the vehicle and "initiated a physical confrontation," a police statement said. During the ensuing fight, the officer shot the man, who died at the scene.