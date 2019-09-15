A motorist who was hit by a semitrailer truck at an intersection near Faribault has died, authorities said.

David J. Becher, 73, died last Monday from injuries suffered on Aug. 30 at Hwy. 60 and Iona Avenue in Morristown, the Hennepin County Examiner's Office announced late last week.

Becher, of Morristown, was heading south on Iona about 7:20 p.m. in his pickup truck and was struck at the intersection with Hwy. 60 by the westbound semi, which had the right of way.

Becher was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale and did not survive his injuries. The semi driver, Raimond A. Sandoval, 35, of Faribault, was not hurt.