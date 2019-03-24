Minnesotan Rodney Horgen was grateful to stand on dry land and recall the moment he saw a rescuer being lowered from a helicopter hovering over his stranded cruise ship off the coast of Norway.

"It was like an angel just bringing us to safety," Horgen told Norwegian television station NRK.

Rodney Horgen, 62, of the tiny town of Deer River, and wife Judy Lemieux, 66, were among several hundred passengers rescued from the Viking Sky, which became stranded in bad weather.

The ship carried 1,373 passengers and crew members when engine trouble struck in an unpredictable area of the Norwegian coast known for rough, frigid waters. The crew issued a mayday call Saturday afternoon.

"The last 24 hours was very, very scary, very frightening," said Horgen, who was for the most part calm during the television interview. "The best word I suppose is surreal."

Horgen, on a dream pilgrimage to his ancestral homeland, said his first thought when things got rough "was, you know, bad water."

He and his wife were in the restaurant, and the ship "started tipping side to side really bad. People were falling all over, dishes all over the place."

He said the order went out for everyone to go to their rooms.

Not long after, he continued, an emergency alarm sound, but "[I'm] thinking still this is just a precaution."

Horgen and his wife move to an evacuation spot on the ship, where "things are pretty calm ... then all of a sudden, a big window or door just broke and seawater 6-7 feet high started rushing in; 20-30 people, whoosh, went right in front of me."

Horgen said he was standing with his wife sitting in front of him, "and all of a sudden, she was gone. And I thought this was it at that time. the water's going to rush in and this is it." It was but a moment that she was thrown back toward him.

All the tumult left at least 20 people injured, according to Viking Ocean Cruises, the company that owns and operates the ship.

Horgen said the scene conjured up Hollywood movies in his mind, " 'The Poseidon Adventure,' the 'Titanic,' you know?"

From there, "pretty much ... it was all prayers," said Horgen, who lives about 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids on Amen Lake Road in the northwoods of Minnesota. "And I thank God for all of us to be here."

Horgen choked up a bit as he described his most difficult moment once he knew he was being rescued.

"The worst thing I could say for me, then walking," Horgen, a longtime doctor of chiropractic medicine began, pausing for a moment to compose himself, "um, walking in to get in line for the helicopter ... had to walk past a lot of people and their faces. That was hard. I did not want to go. So I pray that everybody else is [safe]. It was a very sobering time."