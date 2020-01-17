Six writers (including three Minnesota Book Award winners), five visual artists and two musicians will entertain you at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at an arts center in Stillwater, and I frankly can’t think of a better way to spend a winter afternoon.

The “When Writing Meets Art” series has been going strong since 2011 at the Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., a nonprofit performing arts center.

This week’s lineup includes photographer and writer Wing Young Huie, novelist Wendy Webb, and children’s writer Cori Doerrfeld, all winners of Minnesota Book Awards, as well as Nancy Hedin, Alison Morse and Elissa Cottle.

On the walls? Visual art by Jeanne Kosfeld, JoAnne Wahlstrom, Bob Lyksett, Kyle Te Poel and Deborah Healy. Books will be available for purchase, and there will be appetizers and a cash bar. A $10 donation is suggested. Pianist Kaden Coyle and guitarist Matt Myatt will play you in and out.

And then home again in the purple winter twilight.

LAURIE HERTZEL