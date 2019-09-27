Glenn Ganges is back, and this time he can't sleep.

Ganges is the existentially haunted recurring character in the graphic novels of Minneapolis artist Kevin Huizenga. In Huizenga's new book, "The River at Night," the rather adorably angsty Ganges frets over a littering bicyclist, wonders if he's time-traveling on his way to the library, and then downs way too much coffee and — zoom! — off he goes into all kinds of slightly manic intellectual flights of fancy. ("What are you doing?" he asks his wife, who is beside him in the dark. "Mmm. Sleeping," she says. "What are you sleeping about? Do you want to go get a sandwich? ... Do you want to go to the airport? And get a sandwich at the airport?")

We have all lived this book, but perhaps not as thoroughly and as humorously as Ganges.

Huizenga will launch the book at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., with cartoonist Eleanor Davis ("The Hard Tomorrow"). Good news: You can buy their books and a cup of coffee.

LAURIE HERTZEL