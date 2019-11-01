In this ghost story set on the North Shore, a fisherman mourns the loss of his one true love, Lake Superior’s ferocious waves crash against the rocky shore, and a mysterious black-clad figure hovers near the water. “Jack & the Ghost,” written by musician Chan Poling (a member of the Suburbs and also of the New Standards), was illustrated with evocative, stormy paintings by musician and artist Lucy Michell.

The book will be celebrated over two nights at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, beginning with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by a dramatic reading of the book by actors Mark Benninghofen on Sunday and Sally Wingert on Monday. Poling and Michell will provide musical accompaniment.

Tickets range from $10-$40 and are available on the institute’s website.

LAURIE HERTZEL