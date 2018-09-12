Packers coach Mike McCarthy isn't saying anything about Aaron Rodgers' knee injury, which caused the Packers QB to miss part of Sunday night's game against the Bears and limited Rodgers' mobility even as he led a 24-23 comeback victory.

Rodgers was adamant postgame that he will play Sunday against the Vikings. Dr. David J. Chao, who writes about sports medicine for the San Diego Union-Tribune, agrees.

Based on his video review of the play on which Rodgers was injured, Chao — writing as "Pro Football Doc" — is guessing that Rodgers has a sprain of his MCL.

"He will receive extensive treatment and might be limited or miss practice, but no one can doubt he will play next week. The only real question is how mobile he will be after suffering an apparent MCL sprain Sunday," Chao writes, adding later: "Over the next 2-4 weeks, as he heals, cutting and side-to-side moments will be affected, but he should be able to play."

