An attorney who worked for Prince a decade ago is out nearly $600,000 he said was owed him from the late megastar’s multimillion dollar estate.

Carver County District Court Judge Kevin Eide granted a motion Monday to dismiss the claim from Florida attorney Patrick Cousins, who said he handled Prince’s divorce from Manuela Testolini between 2004 and 2009.

Cousins submitted the claim for $599,735.63 to Bremer Trust, the former special administrator for Prince’s estate, in September 2016. New special administrator Comerica Bank & Trust filed the motion to dismiss the claim, arguing that the special administrator had already rejected it and Cousins missed the deadline to legally challenge that decision.

Cousins said he met all requirements to collect the money under Minnesota law.

In his order, Eide wrote that Cousins’ legal challenge is a dead issue under state law because it was filed “at least 43 days after it was due.”

Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller Fentanyl. Six relatives are expected to inherit his estate, which has been valued between $100 million and $300 million, before taxes and legal expenses and fees.