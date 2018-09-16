It's tough to cram 70 minutes of heart-pounding football into one postgame video. But Star Tribune Vikings beat writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer took a few beats to decompress, and gave their thoughts on what fan wanted to know after the game: What happens with Daniel Carlson? And Laquon Treadwell? And how about what this tie does for the end-of-season playoff scenarios?
The inaugural Access Vikings Overtime postgame video addresses these questions and more, from high atop historic Lambeau Field.
And don't forget to also check out postgame reaction from the locker room from Mike Zimmer, Treadwell and Carlson.
