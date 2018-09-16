Much will be said and written about what must be done in the coming days after the Vikings' unsatisfying 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field. The game featured Laquon Treadwell's first NFL touchdown catch, but also multiple drops. And Daniel Carlson's three missed field goals - two in overtime - are turning casual observers into front-office experts around the NFL.

Here's Treadwell, Carlson and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer meeting with the media after the game, courtesy of Star Tribune writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer:

Video (02:36): Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer discusses the 29-29 tie in Green Bay.

Video (01:04): After the Vikings and Packers tied at Lambeau Field, receiver Laquon Treadwell discussed his tipped target into a late interception.