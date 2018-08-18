– The Minnesota DFL overwhelmingly voted Saturday to endorse U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison for state attorney general one week after domestic abuse allegations cast a dark cloud over his campaign.

Ellison, who handily won the party nomination in Tuesday's primary election, received 326 votes, or 82 percent of delegates on hand at the DFL state executive committee meeting.

In a speech to a packed auditorium of delegates, Ellison again denied abusing ex-girlfriend Karen Monahan who has described a 2016 incident where Ellison screamed at her while trying to drag her off a bed by her legs and feet. Monahan's son made the allegation last Saturday in a Facebook post, saying he saw a video of what happened on his mother's computer. Monahan later affirmed her son's comments and said she used her phone to record the encounter.

"Despite everything, I still care about her as a person and I don't want anybody to say anything insulting to her at all," Ellison said Saturday. "I want you know that I am committed to listening to all of the voices of every victim of abuse. I recognize and hear those voices of so many women who were silenced when they needed to be heard."

Earlier Saturday, about a dozen protesters gathered outside Cambridge-Isanti High School before the meeting, shouting "Ellison beats women" to people filing inside and hoisting signs.

The question of whether to endorse Ellison loomed large over the meeting, as DFL Party Chair Ken Martin sought to unify the delegation with just 80 days until the general election.

"Our party going to do everything it can to help Keith and the other candidates on the ballot," Martin said after reading off the results of the vote.

Later, Martin released statement in support of Ellison. "As Attorney General, Keith will be a champion for families and fight to hold powerful interests accountable," it said, in part.