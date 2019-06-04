The Twins open a three-game series in Cleveland tonight with rookie Devin Smeltzer set to pitch against Indians righty Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.67 ERA).

Smeltzer threw six scoreless innings last Tuesday vs. Milwaukee in his major league debut.

Nelson Cruz, back off the injured list after his wrist injury, is in the lineup and hitting third.

Team officials are knee deep in the second day of the MLB draft ... info on that is here.

Tonight's lineup card from Progressive Field (6:10 p.m., FSN):