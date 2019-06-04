The Twins picked Oregon infielder Spencer Steer with their third round (90th overall) pick on Tuesday, the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.
The slot value for the pick is $657,000.
Steer hit .349 with six home runs and 57 RBI and is considered an excellent defensive player. He is a native of Long Beach, Calif. He was drafted in 2016 out of Millikan High School by Cleveland in the 29th round (872nd overall) but elected to play college ball for the Ducks.
Wright State third baseman Seth Gray was the fourth round (176th overall) choice. He had 11 home runs, 70 RBI and hit .351 during his junior season.
On Monday's first day, the Twins chose three players, including 13th overall pick Keoni Cavaco and former Forest Lake standout Matt Wallner.
You can track the Twins' picks here.
(photo courtesy oregonlive.com)
Sign up for our Twins newsletter to get all of the updates sent to you daily.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.