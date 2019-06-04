The Twins picked Oregon infielder Spencer Steer with their third round (90th overall) pick on Tuesday, the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.

The slot value for the pick is $657,000.

Steer hit .349 with six home runs and 57 RBI and is considered an excellent defensive player. He is a native of Long Beach, Calif. He was drafted in 2016 out of Millikan High School by Cleveland in the 29th round (872nd overall) but elected to play college ball for the Ducks.

Wright State third baseman Seth Gray was the fourth round (176th overall) choice. He had 11 home runs, 70 RBI and hit .351 during his junior season.

On Monday's first day, the Twins chose three players, including 13th overall pick Keoni Cavaco and former Forest Lake standout Matt Wallner.

(photo courtesy oregonlive.com)