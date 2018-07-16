The apartment boom in Minneapolis continues with a slew of multifamily projects being proposed to city planners this week.

One of the most high-profile projects is the redevelopment of about six acres of land that Doran Cos. and CSM Corp. are proposing near its Expo skyscraper in the St. Anthony Falls Historic District.

Last month, the developers broke ground on the 25-story Expo, a more than $100 million project that is being built on a parking lot between University Avenue and 2nd Street SE near the Mississippi River.

The future plans could include a pair of high-rises up to 30 stories to be built on the block directly east from the Expo on the site of a parking lot and the former General Mills research building, which would have to be demolished.

“We are very excited about this potential redevelopment project and believe it will be transformational and a great benefit to the city,” wrote Kelly Doran, founder of Doran Cos., in a letter to the city.

Doran gives several potential options for the redevelopment. The first option is to build two 6-story buildings with a private street between them. The second option would be two separated complexes with each having a building of six stories and one 12 stories tall.

Developers are proposing to city planners several options, which could include two more tall residential towers in the St. Anthony Falls Historic District.Courtesy Doran Architecture

The third option could include a 30-story structure and another 25-story structure with 6-story buildings wrapped partly around them. The fourth option would be similar to the third proposal but add 100 to 150 units of affordable housing. Yet another option could be a mix of the first and fourth proposals.

All of the proposals appear to include some form of underground and above ground parking.

The developers are scheduled to discuss the site and ask for feedback on Thursday at the planning commission’s committee of the whole meeting.

Several other projects will also be discussed at the meeting. Minneapolis developer Schafer Richardson wants to build a six-story, 175-unit affordable apartment complex with an industrial building to be used for “maker space” in northeast Minneapolis. Called 14th Avenue Flats, it would be built on a site located along the railroad tracks just south of 14th Avenue NE, now used for vehicle and trailer storage and includes a vehicle service facility. The “maker space” will allow for artists to do a variety of craftwork like woodworking or glassblowing.

Other smaller projects to be discussed during the meeting include a 69-unit complex called the West Broadway Curve to be built at the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Ilion Avenue North and Penn Avenue Union, a 64-unit affordable housing project that includes room for nonprofits Twin Cities RISE! and Building Blocks, at Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road.

At another planning commission meeting on Monday, several other large multifamily projects were also scheduled to be discussed including: Calhoun Towers, the four-phase development that would total more than 850 units; a 111-unit affordable housing complex at 410 W Lake Street; the 232-unit 1410 Loring building; and House of Charity’s Park 7 Apartments, which would be made up of 61 studio apartments in the Elliot Park neighborhood.

Apartment construction has been going at a fast clip with Twin Cities builders expected to construct thousands more units by the end of this year and next year than they did in the previous seven years.

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet