Public enemy No. 1 for corn and soybean farmers, the Palmer amaranth weed, has made new incursions into Minnesota by way of livestock feed, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture says.

Cows have eaten remnants of the weed in feed, then eliminated it in manure that farmers spread on fields.

This is bad news for corn and soybean farmers, since the weed grows and proliferates so quickly, and because it is resistant to multiple herbicides. It can grow up to 8 feet tall with a woody stem thick enough to damage farm equipment that tries to mow it down.

Officials at North Dakota State University, who are also gearing up to fight the weed, say the spread of Palmer amaranth can reduce yields by up to 91% for corn and 79% for soybeans.

The weed has now been confirmed to be present in six Minnesota counties, and the Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers, especially those who spread manure from feedlots on their ground, to look for Palmer amaranth, take pictures of suspicious plants, contact the department and save samples of the weed in plastic bags in the refrigerator.

The weed, which grows up to three inches a day and can produce a half-million seeds per plant, was first observed in Minnesota in conservation land in 2016. Thirteen landowners planted it unknowingly in a mix of native grass and flower seeds sold by a small company in Cottonwood, Minn.

This past fall, however, the weed was discovered in a soybean field in Redwood County, and then along a road in Jackson County.

“Up until that point, all the finds had been in conservation plantings,” said Allen Sommerfeld, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

Investigators figured out that the weeds in Redwood County had come from cow manure that’d been spread on the field, after cows had been fed “seed screenings” from contaminated sunflower seed. Screenings are the leftovers after seeds are cleaned and can be good food for livestock.

The Department of Agriculture said it has sampled screenings being fed to livestock throughout the state and found Palmer amaranth seed in “numerous” places.

“Now we think that it could turn up in many more places,” Sommerfeld said.

Sale of the weed’s seeds are prohibited in Minnesota. The company in Cottonwood that sold the contaminated seed to landowners in 2016 was fined $4,000.

Palmer amaranth is native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, but has now spread to over half of the states, including Iowa, North and South Dakota and Wisconsin.